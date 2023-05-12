LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that it is a widespread threat of xylazine mixed with illegal drugs such as fentanyl and heroin.
The DEA put out a Public Safety Alert and said that their are drug seizures that contain mixtures of fentanyl laced with xylazine have been detected in 48 states.
According to the DEA, xylazine-positive overdose deaths have risen by 1,127% in the south.
The Arkansas State Crime Laboratory has reported mixtures of illegal drugs, such as fentanyl and heroin, containing xylazine.
Xylazine is a non-opioid tranquilizer used by veterinarians for animals such as elk, deer, and horses. The FDA has not approved the use of xylazine in humans.
Here are some of the side effects of xylazine:
- Decrease in breathing rate (respiratory depression)
- Slows down brain activity (CNS depression)
- Decrease in heart rate (bradycardia)
- Lowers blood pressure (hypotension)
- Raises blood sugar
- Withdrawal symptoms have been reported with xylazine
- Xylazine constricts blood vessels which can reduce blood flow to tissues and organs.
Arkansas Department of Health said Xylazine-mixed drugs may go by street names such as “Tranq”, “Tranq dope”, “Philly dope”, “sleep cut” and “zombie drug."
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom saves baby as man steals her truck at Memphis Kroger
- Couple files $1 million lawsuit against Memphis restaurant, records show
- Man accused of ordering Young Dolph's murder released from jail, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives