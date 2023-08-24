JONESBORO, Ark. - A Jonesboro high school student was hurt after running into a wall during P.E. class, officials said.
Officials at Jonesboro Public Schools said that a medical helicopter landed about 2 p.m. Thursday at The Academies at Jonesboro High School and airlifted the student to a Memphis hospital.
"The student’s family was contacted, and medical personnel made the decision to airlift the child to a Memphis hospital," the school district said in a statement. "The student was alert and responsive."
Officials said the school district was in contact with the student's family, adding that it will "provide any necessary support during this time."
No other details were released.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Murder suspect cuts off ankle monitor, on the run in Mississippi, deputy says
- MPD's safety plan questioned after video of girls fighting in downtown Memphis
- Capstone Realty & Management fined for ‘deplorable’ Whitehaven apartment conditions
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives