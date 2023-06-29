Police light

LEHI, Ark. - An Arkansas Highway Police officer was shot on Thursday at a gas station in Crittenden County, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT).

A spokesperson with ARDOT said that the officer was responding to an attempted robbery at a gas station in Lehi, Arkansas. 

Officers saw the suspect leaving, and during the pursuit, the suspect dropped a gun from his waistband.

When the officer went to go pick the gun up, the gun went off, resulting in the officer getting shot in the foot.

The officer is in stable condition, ARDOT's spokesperson said.

The suspect is also in custody.

