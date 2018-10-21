  • Arkansas man arrested in sting after task force receives tip

    A Brinkley man is behind bars after investigators say he targeted what he believed was a teenage girl for sex.

    William Long Jr. is accused of attempting to meet a 14-year-old girl in St. Francis county, Arkansas.

    Investigators say Long reached out to a profile online and begin to message the supposed child extremely graphic sexually-oriented messages and a photo of his genitals. He also discussed using meth.

    "This investigation was initiated because our task force received a tip that this 44-year-old man was targeting underage girls online," stated a DTF agent

    Long was arrested Friday, October 19th by Special Agents with the First Judicial District Drug Task Force and officers with the Palestine Police Department.

     

     

