Arkansas man arrested in sting after task force receives tip

A Brinkley man is behind bars after investigators say he targeted what he believed was a teenage girl for sex.
William Long Jr. is accused of attempting to meet a 14-year-old girl in St. Francis county, Arkansas.
Investigators say Long reached out to a profile online and begin to message the supposed child extremely graphic sexually-oriented messages and a photo of his genitals. He also discussed using meth.
"This investigation was initiated because our task force received a tip that this 44-year-old man was targeting underage girls online," stated a DTF agent
Long was arrested Friday, October 19th by Special Agents with the First Judicial District Drug Task Force and officers with the Palestine Police Department.
