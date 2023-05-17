WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A man is charged with first degree and another charge after killing a man in Earle, Arkansas, according to the Crittenden County Sheriff's Department (CCSD).
CCSD deputies and investigators went to the area of Third Street Circle around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night, and found that a man, later identified as Derrick Lee McKenzie, had been shot multiple times.
According to the Sherriff's Department, McKenzie was able to tell officers that Quency Kegler of Earle shot him before he died.
Criminal investigators who were working the homicide were able to get warrants on Kelger. He was found Wednesday morning on Railroad Street in Earle and taken into custody.
Kelger was charged with first degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
He will appear before District Court Judge Fred Thorne for arraignment on the charges.
