ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. - An accused killer is now back in custody after escaping the St. Francis County Detention Center, FOX13 News has confirmed Tuesday.
The escape came some six months after the grisly discovery of the body of a man identified as 39-year-old Brandon Lee Jones behind Jonathan Paulman’s camper in rural Forrest City, Ark., said St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
FOX13 News has also confirmed 30-year-old Sharline Paine, Paulman’s sister, is charged with being an accessory to the murder.
Jail records showed Paine is charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in the detention facility on $75,000 bond.
Paulman is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, officials said.
He was taken back into custody about 10 p.m., on June 12 at a home in Parkin, Arkansas, by the St. Francis County Sheriff's Department with help from the US Marshals, Cross County Sheriff's Office and the Arkansas State Police without incident.
The sheriff's department received some tips on Paulman's whereabouts.
