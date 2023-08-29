OSCEOLA, Ark. - Osceola Police officers have been justified for shooting and killing 33-year-old Keivion Jones, according to Arkansas State Police (ASP).
The prosecuting attorney deemed the shooting and eventual death of Jones justified in a letter from August 21, ASP told FOX13.
Jones was shot to death in outside of a house in Osceola.
Jones' uncle told FOX13 that his nephew showed up to his house with police following closely behind on August 9.
“They got out with their guns already out, they said 'Keivion, drop the weapon.' And he said, 'Man y’all know I got a license to carry.' I had started walking. Next thing I know, he turns around to run and they just start shooting,” the uncle told FOX13.
According to Arkansas State Police, officers with the Osceola Police Department showed up at the home on Donaldson Street after finding a car that was driven by a suspect who reportedly pointed a rifle at an employee of a local convenience store.
Family members claim that Jones was shot in the back, though police claim that Jones was pointing a rifle at them when officers began shooting.
Jones' family told FOX13 that the 33-year-old had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015.
His family told FOX13 that he left behind a wife and four children.
