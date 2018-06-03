  • Arkansas residents without power after Sunday morning storm

    More than a thousand customers in Forrest City, Arkansas are without power this morning.

    Sunday morning’s overnight storms and high winds caused several outages across the state of Arkansas.

    Entergy is currently working to restore power to those customers.

    According to the Entergy website, power should be restored by noon Sunday afternoon.

    That time frame could change as crews continue to assess damage.

