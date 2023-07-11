HELENA, Ark. - Crime scene tape surrounded an Arkansas town after four homicides were reported in three days, according to police.
On July 7, police went to a scene on Pecan Street.
When officers arrived, they smelled a foul odor and saw several flies around the home.
After gaining entry, police found a 48-year-old man, Lee Roy Jones, wrapped in a cover, police said.
Later that day, police went to South 8th Street, after getting reports of a stabbing.
The caller told police that she and a 19-year-old girl were both stabbed by a man later identified as Darryle Smith Jr.
During investigations, it would be reported that Smith stabbed his mother and his sister, the latter of whom would not survive, police said.
The woman is in stable condition, and will soon be taken to Regional One.
Smith was arrested by police, faces first-degree and battery charges, and has a bond set at $1.1 million.
On July 8 at approximately 11:20 p.m., officers were in the area of North 4th Street after getting reports of a man lying in the middle of the road.
When police arrived, they found 39-year-old Ervin Calhoun with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
According to police, Calhoun was taken to Helena Regional Medical Center, where he would later be pronounced dead.
Witnesses nearby told police they saw a white Volkswagen drive away after a gunshot went off.
Jasmine Smith, 33, was arrested and is facing a first-degree murder charge.
On July 10, police were called to a scene on Kentucky Street after hearing of another man lying in the street.
When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Arthur Coleman with multiple gunshot wounds.
Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
If you have any leads that can assist investigators in any of the cases, contact the Helena-West Helena Police Department (870) 572-3441, Ext. 2203, or by using TIP411.
