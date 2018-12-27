  • SEEN ON FOX13: West Memphis Police looking to hire School Crossing Guard

    WEST MEMPHIS, AR - Looking for a part time job?

    Well, West Memphis is now taking applications for school crossing guards! The police department says guards are paid 10.16 an hour.

    You must have a high school diploma or a GED. Also, you must pass a drug test and background check.

    Click here to apply.

