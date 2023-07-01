Carrying a gun on campus is now a possibility at schools across Mississippi.
This was after the passage of a new law that would allow educators and other school staff to be armed. Senate Bill 2079, known as the Mississippi School Safety Guardian Act, was signed by Governor Tate Reeves in April.
The bill takes effect on July 1.
FOX13 learned, to participate, school districts would have to opt in. Employees would need to go through a training program.
“It’s just kind of sad that that’s necessary,” one North Mississippi mom told us anonymously. “I guess with all the mass shootings in schools, I can understand why they are implementing that.”
State Senator Michael McLendon is one of 15 authors on SB 2079. He explains the law was created to protect students and school employees in the event of an on-campus emergency.
“It is a way for our children to become safer is what it is. In case there is some kind of active shooter or emergency on that campus, they will have a person there that is carrying a firearm, that’s been trained to use a firearm,” McLendon said.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety would oversee the program, while school districts would choose which employees will go through the training.
According to the bill, the program must, at a minimum, include an instructional course, a criminal background check, psychological screening, a shooting proficiency test, and annual recertification training.
“Each employee that is selected, goes through a very strenuous vetting program. These employees will be trained by the Public Safety Commission, vetted through them so anyone shouldn’t fall through any cracks that shouldn’t be carrying a firearm.”
The program would require designated school employees to possess a firearms license, an authorized endorsement, instructional training through a law enforcement training academy, and CPR and First Aid certification.
“This is not just for anyone. It is for people that will be able to handle an emergency situation,” McLendon said. “There will be background checks. There will be a mental check as well, and they have to go through shooter training and intensive classes.”
FOX13 reached out to the DeSoto County School District. It’s still unclear whether DCSD will take part. The district released a brief statement to FOX13:
“DeSoto County Schools works with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that a uniformed law enforcement officer is assigned to each campus.”
Meanwhile, although SB 2079 is now officially on the books, FOX13 has learned as the state works to solidify program guidelines, it more than likely won’t be in place this school year but is expected to be fully implemented during the 2024-2025 academic year.
Districts can, however, choose to implement the law as soon as the July 1st effective date.
Participation is not mandatory.
