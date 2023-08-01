MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man with a handgun threatened a family of six at a soccer field after an argument.
Juan Colindres, 45, was charged with six counts of aggravated assault.
A woman told officers that about 8:30 p.m. on July 30, a man got into an argument on the soccer field when a second man pulled out a gun, police said.
The incident happened at the soccer fields on Quince Road in East Memphis.
Colindres wrestled the gun away from the man, then approached the family and threatened to harm all of them if they called the police or if they recorded the incident, according to a court document.
Officers arrived and recovered the gun in Colindres's Toyota Tacoma, police said.
He was arrested and sent to jail.
There was no bond information released.
