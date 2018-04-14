Armed robbery suspect shot by Memphis police officer after "struggle"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Whitehaven.
Memphis police say it all started with an armed robbery at the Exxon in the 4600 block of Third Street.
After the suspect got away, he was spotted by an officer at the 4500 block of Millbranch. The suspect and officer were involved in a 'struggle' while at the Millbranch location.
MPD: a robbery suspect was shot, after an officer spotted him & they got in a struggle.
Happened ~8:15am at Shell gas station at 4560 Millbranch.
Police say the suspect had just robbed an Exxon.
Multiple evidence markers are on the ground here.
The suspect was shot by the officer. The officer is off duty, pending the investigation, according to MPD.
The MPD officer is still in his first year on the job.
At least one gun belonging to the suspect was recovered.
The suspect is in stable condition and the officer was not injured.
Feroldo Griffin, 27, has been charged with Aggravated Robbery, 2 counts of Aggravated Assault and 2 counts of Employment of a Weapon during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
