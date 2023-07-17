ARKABUTLA LAKE, Miss. - It might take again a couple of years to get not only the dam but also the lake level back to the way that it should be on Arkabutla Lake and right at the foot of Arkabutla Dam.

FOX13 was at Arkabutla Dam where we saw that where it could have been 10-15 feet of water, it was completely dry.

The extremely dry boat launch there and it's going to look like that for maybe a couple of years as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to work for a forever solution.

Unfortunately, boat launches have been closed.

FOX13 talked to a few people touring around the country and from out of town, and they are saying they're still going to make the best of what they can, even though they can't put the boat in the water.

"We booked this site last year when we were heading to California, and it had a lot of water, but now it doesn't," Johnnie Hooper, a campground visitor, said.

Hooper and his family travel the country in their RV.

They were in awe where the lake levels are after the Army Corps of Engineers lowered the level 20 feet to about 200 feet.

"By lowering the water level, we have greatly decreased the immediate danger of a breach, reduce risk to downstream communities, and are prepared to install structural risk reduction measures," Commander Vicksburg USACE, Christopher Klein, said.

Hooper says the campground sent out notifications to the visitors right after the lake level was on its way down.

"We noticed on the reservations when we hit the reservation to keep checking it, and it was about that time when they just started lowering it that we noticed," Hopper said.

But this wouldn't stop Johnnie and his family from enjoying their time in Northwest Mississippi.

"Like I say, we're going to walk around and look at the lake shore," Hooper said. "Just birdwatch deer watch and relax."

FOX13 will continue to follow this story and bring you any updates.