MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A warrant has been issued for a man charged with a fatal shooting in southeast Memphis, police said.
Tremayne Doty, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, employ of a firearm with intent to commit a felony and criminal attempt of first-degree murder, police said.
The warrant for his arrest was issued on June 2.
The related incident stems from a shooting of a woman on June 2 around 10:30 a.m. on E. Proctor Drive near Memphis International Airport.
She was sent to Regional One Hospital and later died, police said.
