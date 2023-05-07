MEMPHIs, Tenn. - Memphis Fashion Week (MFW) is an event to help up and coming designers showcase their work to the community.
MFW is about cultivating and celebrating local and regional fashion through designers, photographers, models and boutiques. It is held each Spring to showcase Spring/Summer collections.
Some of the events for the MFW will be a sip and shop, shopping event, and cocktail party.
Memphis Fashion Week will be held May 12-13
More information about the event can be found here.
