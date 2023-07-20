MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Arson is suspected in a South Memphis house fire that killed a Memphis Fire Department veteran and injured three others earlier this week, officials said.
On Thursday, MFD said a blaze that erupted on Rile Street late Tuesday started in a dumpster just outside of the house's carport.
The fire spread in the area of the carport before reaching its second level, officials said.
Lt. Jeffrey Norman was killed in the blaze, while three other firefighters were hospitalized after all four were trapped inside the home while battling the fire, officials said.
Officials said Thursday that two of three firefighters who were rushed to the hospital have been released.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH or the state's arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown's water issue could be resolved by Friday, city officials say
- Man missing for over a week found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
- Arson suspected in South Memphis house fire that killed MFD veteran, injured 3 other firefighters, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives