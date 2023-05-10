MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thursday marks the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency in the United States.
The change goes beyond paying more for COVID tests.
It also means hospitals and other healthcare facilities may have to change the ways they've been delivering care.
"There are lots of lessons learned. We had to learn very quickly on the fly, so to speak," Dr. Michael Ugwueke, the CEO and president of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, said.
Dr. Ugwueke said working in healthcare during the pandemic was challenging.
"The only thing that was very terrifying then was, we couldn't let visitors come into the hospital," he said. "So our associates, you know, in addition to their work, were also providing information for the family members."
Dr. Ugwueke said patient safety was top priority.
All five of Methodist's adult hospitals recently received an "A" hospital safety grade from Leapfrog Group, a national distinction for patient safety through the pandemic.
Dr. Ugwueke said the grades are based on how well a hospital protected patients from preventable harm, injuries and infections.
"That's a sense of pride for us because we are hyper vigilant and hyper dedicated to making sure that patients that come to Methodist have the safest care," he said.
Dr. Ugwueke said the pandemic changed the way care was delivered.
Though he said some safety measures are no longer needed, he hopes to see more access to virtual services like telehealth continue.
"So still able to provide those services for patients today for those who don't need to come to the hospital," Dr. Ugwueke said. "We can remotely monitor them at home wherever they are and keep them safe and keep them healthy."
Methodist hospitals were the only hospitals in the Mid-South to receive "A" safety grades according to the Leapfrog Group.
You can see how other hospitals in the Memphis area fared here.
FOX13 reached out to all other healthcare systems in the area about the safety scores.
A spokesperson with Baptist Memorial Healthcare sent in this statement:
Providing quality care is our top priority, as is evidenced by our many safety awards and recognitions. For the past two years, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis has been recognized as the Best Regional Hospital in Memphis by U.S. News & World Report. Our other local hospitals have also received recognition from U.S. News & World Report as High Performing Hospitals and from numerous other organizations for our commitment to providing consistent quality and excellent care. We encourage patients to consider all of the quality standards and measures available to them from publicly reported sources along with the services and expertise of each hospital in making decisions about their care. We are proud of the care we provide and our team of caregivers who save countless lives daily and receive both gratitude and recognition from those we serve and those who aggregate our results.
A spokesperson with Regional One Health sent in this statement:
At Regional One Health, we work continuously to improve safety measures. Patient safety and delivering quality care to all are important areas of focus for us. This is true before, during and after the pandemic. While we provide safe patient care, we also believe in always seeking ways to improve. It is the right thing to do for our patients. Our top priorities are advancing quality and creating exceptional patient experiences, both of which are reflected in patient safety scoring. The reduction of harm events and listening to and communicating well with our patients are top priorities. It is our duty to ensure our patients receive the safe, quality care they expect and deserve.
