MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Starting today, Sept. 14, Peabody Elementary students will instead attend Middle College High School, while its pre-kindergarteners will attend Brewster Elementary.
Memphis Shelby County Schools officials say the move is necessary while workers continue to remove an infestation of mold discovered recently in Peabody's building.
Officials plan on the move for students and faculty to continue through the school district's fall break, which ends Friday, Oct. 13.
About 340 students attend Peabody, opened in 1910. The school is located in Cooper Young district on Young Avenue.
Peabody was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Sept. 17, 1982, according to Memphis Heritage Inc.
Middle College High School is located at 750 East Parkway South.
Brewster Elementary is located at 2605 Sam Cooper Blvd.
School officials say that mold was found in some of the building's vents and grates on the first floor on Sept. 7, a couple of weeks after school started for the current school year.
