MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) went to a aggravated assault call in Whitehaven.
According to MPD, they found a man who was seriously hurt near Brookgreen Dirve around 5:09 p.m.
He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
