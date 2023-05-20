Caution tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) went to a aggravated assault call in Whitehaven.

According to MPD, they found a man who was seriously hurt near Brookgreen Dirve around 5:09 p.m.

He was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, MPD said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

