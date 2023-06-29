BARTLETT, Tenn. - Shelby County emergency officials are stepping in to provide necessary water assistance for residents who are without electricity during a dangerous heat wave.
A second water distribution from the Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency will be held today, June 29, at two churches in Bartlett and at Millington's community center.
About 25,000 MLGW customers remain without electricity thanks to strong storm winds that rushed through the area, and especially the northern part of the county, on Sunday evening.
Bartlett and Millington especially suffered damage with fallen trees and downed utility poles and other problems.
The water distribution will provide much needed water to citizens without utilities to assist in cooking and keeping cool with high temperatures predicted to reach near 100 Thursday. Temperatures will continue to rise throughout the next few days.
The distributions include:
Baker Community Center
7942 Church Street
Millington, TN 38053
2:00PM-5:00PM
Bartlett Baptist Church
3465 Kirby Whitten
Bartlett, TN 38135
10:00AM-7:00PM
Faith Baptist Church
3755 N. Germantown Road
Bartlett, TN 38133
10:00AM-7:00PM
