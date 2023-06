MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over 20 cars were broken into on Saturday afternoon at the Wolfchase Mall, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD counted at least 20 cars that were reported, but the numbers could increase as owners notify them.

At this time, it is unclear what the thieves took and no one is in custody.

This is still an ongoing investigation.