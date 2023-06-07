HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - FOX13 continues to follow a developing story out of Holly Springs. We’re learning that at least 20 people claim to have been poisoned by carbon monoxide while attending a recent concert.
Our team was told by people who were at the Oak Palace venue Saturday night that they became ill and tested at levels of 6%; some reported as high as 10.1%.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, it only takes above 1.5% to cause disorientation, unconsciousness and even death.
FOX13 got a hold of a video that shows the moments people passed out.
The clip also shows someone anxiously fanning a person who is laying on the ground.
“We could have died. That was a serious situation,” said Ricky Robertson.
Robertson was working as security at Oak Palace when the incident happened.
“Girls was just dropping like flies," he said. "I’m picking them up and carrying them.”
Dozens were in attendance at the Stewart Street venue for the Summer Bash, featuring Memphis rappers FTO Sett and Kevo Muney.
The party wrapped before getting started as dozens got sick, including Shamaria Stinson, who was also working security that night.
“We all caught headaches at the same time,” Stinson said.
Now those impacted by the toxic leak are left with questions about accountability and safety.
“Why wasn’t safety precautions taken? We could have been picking up dead bodies,” said Robertson.
Our team searched for answers to find the responsible party.
Some pointed the finger at Oak Palace owners.
However, we were informed that the gas at the venue was off at the time of the incident.
We also learned that someone was cooking inside the facility during the event using a large fish fryer and propane tanks. Those cooks have not yet been identified.
FOX13 also reached out to promoters, who did not respond.
Holly Springs Code Enforcement said it plans to look further into the situation, including inspection on the building.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- TCAP retake results for MSCS and other Tennessee school districts released
- All interstate traffic into Tennessee blocked for hours amid issues on bridges
- Burglars target Buster's liquor store on Highland overnight, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives