SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) New Orleans Field Division in conjunction with the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) is offering up to $5,000 in rewards after five people smashed their way through the doors of a Southaven gun store.
It happened on May 10 at Fine Jewelry, a federal firearm licensee (FFL), located at 570 Goodman Road around 1 a.m.
The group of people gained access through the front door by breaking the glass with a object that was also used to break the class of the glass cases.
They began to rush through the store and go through the items. According to ATF, multiple firearms were stolen and put into their bags.
They left in an unknown direction.
ATF New Orleans is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF of up to $2,500, for a total reward of up to $5,000.
Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477), the ATF Oxford Field Office at 662-513-2140, or the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shelby Co. woman recounts losing money after social media, bank accounts hacked
- Memphis Animal Shelter over capacity, in desperate need of adoptions
- 'Peanut patch' provides new hope for Mid-South families with children allergic to peanuts
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives