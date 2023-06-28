FLOWOOD, Miss. - Cybercriminals are using search engine optimization techniques to place fake websites into a browser's top search results, according to Atmos Energy.
On June 28, Atmos Energy became aware of an ongoing "Search Engine Phishing" operation where customers are redirected to a fake website with their name, according to Atmos Energy.
Atmos Energy said that any user who clicks onto these fake websites will be redirected to a fake page replicating a legitimate Atmos Energy page.
According to Atmos Energy, these pages featured a fake customer service number and other false information.
If customers are to call these fake numbers, they may be asked to provide sensitive information that can be used to hack into banking information, Atmos Energy said.
Atmos Energy said that these scammers typically offer a discount on their Atmos Energy bill if they pay directly over the phone.
“The most effective way to combat this recent increase in scam attempts is through education, awareness, and extreme caution anytime someone contacts you about a utility bill payment,” said Bobby Morgan, Atmos Energy's vice president of public affairs. “In addition to online and telephone scams, beware of impostors demanding payment at your door. Always ask for an employee’s identification badge which displays the name, photograph, and Atmos Energy logo. Our employees will not collect payments in person. If you suspect an impostor, call our customer service number at 888-286-6700 to verify the employee's identity and contact local authorities.”
Atmos is reminding customers that they will never ask for payments using prepaid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency or unauthorized third-party payment.
Atmos employees will never call before 7:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m, Atmos Energy said.
Any customers who suspect fraud should call local law enforcement and Atmos Energy Customer Service at 888-286-6700.
