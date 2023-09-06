MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man following a fight outside a motorcycle club.
Avery Lewis, 41, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm/dangerous felony and reckless endangerment-deadly weapon.
RELATED: ONE INJURED IN SHOOTING EARLY THURSDAY MORNING IN NORTH MEMPHIS, FIRE OFFICIALS SAY
A man told police that he and his family were visiting the Unbreakable Motorcycle Club on Watkins Avenue in North Memphis on May 11 about 4 a.m. when an acquaintance he sees regularly at the club walked up and started cussing at him.
When he responded, the man punched him and they fought.
After the scuffle was broken up the man turned around and saw Lewis pull a handgun and fire one shot at him while he was running away, police said.
He was struck in the lower back and first responders sent him to Regional One Health in critical condition.
A person who witnessed the incident confirmed what happened to police.
Both the witness and the injured man later independently identified Lewis in a police photo lineup, according to a report.
His bond was set at $500,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Clerk shoots man at East Memphis Kroger gas station, police say
- ‘Stop work’: Shelby County steps in as complaints pile up at The Venue apartments in Midtown
- Makayla Campbell, Queshawn Partee among several teens missing from Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives