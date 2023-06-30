MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two suspects attempted to rob a place of business while driving a stolen vehicle, Memphis Police Department (MPD) said.
On June 27, around 11:14 p.m., two suspects drove a stolen red Hyundai Sonata into a drive-through at Taco Bell located at 3233 Thomas Street, police said.
MPD said that the vehicle approached the window and the passenger in the back pointed a gun at the employee at the window.
The front passenger got out of the car and pointed a gun at the employee in the window demanding money, MPD said.
According to MPD, the store employees refused to open the window and the suspects left the scene without any money.
Police has since recovered the stolen Hyundai, according to MPD.
MPD urges anyone with information regarding the incident to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two dead after car crash shuts down South Third Street, police say
- Smash-and-grab thieves target small family market in Raleigh following storm damage
- 96 hours after storm, 21K MLGW customers remain without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives