MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An angry exchange of words between a jogger and driver of a car in traffic ended in violence, police said.
Laddarius Carruthers, 24, was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault, according to a court document.
A man was running westbound on the sidewalk in the area of the 7000 block of Highway 64 on July 11.
For a short distance the sidewalk's concrete was broken up, so the man moved next to the outside lane of traffic.
Soon a Mitsubishi Gallant, heading east, crossed the sold line and veered near the jogger, police said.
The runner yelled at the car's driver, who braked sharply, made a U-turn and then returned his screams at the jogger, police said.
The jogger moved onto a nearby shopping center to get away from the driver.
But the Gallant followed the jogger onto the lot and stopped in front of him.
The driver yelled a racial slur out of the car window and sped up towards the jogger, according to police.
It then struck the runner, with the collusion forcing him onto the car's hood and into the windshield.
The impact left the runner with a severe laceration on his head, which required stitches, the report said.
The driver sped off without trying to assist the injured man.
Carruthers was developed as a possible suspect, police said.
Four days later the jogger identified Carruthers as the driver in a police photo lineup.
Carruthers' bail was set at $125,000.
