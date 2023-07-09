MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Attorney Ben Crump along side the family of Jarveon Hudspeth will hold a news conference to call for transparency about what occurred moments before Hudspeth was killed.

Attorney Ben Crump and the family is calling for Sheriff Floyd Bonner and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department to release body cam and dash cam video of the neighborhood traffic stop that led to Jarveon’s death under very questionable circumstances, according to a news release.

The news conference will be on July 10 at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church starting at 11 a.m.

Attorney Crump also will address the new motion by the City of Memphis to dismiss the Nichols’ family’s lawsuit against the city for the death of Tyre Nichols.