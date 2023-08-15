MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Well-known civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of Courtney Ross, a 19-year-old man who died after being taken into custody by the Memphis Police Department.
The incident with Memphis Police officers occurred on Friday, August 11, on Auburndale Street in Midtown.
According to police, once they arrived to the scene, Ross left the Idlewild area running away from authorities.
According to the Memphis Police Department, officers said they caught him at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Auburndale after a foot chase, and that is when he resisted before being handcuffed and being put in a squad car.
Memphis Police officers reported that the man said he was having trouble breathing and that is when an ambulance was called.
Ross was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where he died a few hours later.
Crump's has been the attorney representing families in three other local cases involving Memphis Police in which a man died during an engagement or arrest.
“Another young Black man in Memphis has lost his life following an interaction with local police, and we are once again left with more questions than answers," Crump said in a released statement.
"Nothing can bring this young man back, but the truth about what happened that day can bring the family and community some measure of peace," he continued. "The Memphis Police Department must immediately release the body and dash cam footage so this family, and this city’s residents, know the truth about what happened to Courtney.
"Accountability and transparency are paramount – Memphis can not move forward without it.”
