SENATOBIA, Miss. - Two weeks. That’s how long the City of Senatobia has to agree to the terms laid out by a 10-year-old boy’s attorney, or they may be named in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

“I'm going to fight. We are going to fight until I get justice,” said Latonya Eason, mother.

For weeks, Latonya Eason has been fighting alone to get justice for her son, but not anymore.

Attorney Carlos Moore is representing 10-year-old Quatavious Eason.

"If they haven't researched me, they need to research me. I quit school because it had recess. I don't play games,” said Moore.

Last month, Senatobia Police detained Quatavious and charged him with a child in need of supervision for urinating in public.

"They had him put his hands behind his back and they put him in a patrol car and took him to downtown Senatobia, and he called it a cage. Put this boy in a cage for relieving himself,” said Moore.

Since then, the police chief has admitted mistakes were made, announced an officer is no longer with the department and others have been disciplined. But Moore said that is not enough.

"We will give Senatobia two weeks to come to this family and settle this pre-litigation,” said Moore.

Moore is demanding the former officer be terminated and identified, charges against Quatavious be dropped and a money settlement for the family.

"Otherwise the federal lawsuit will be filed and we will get this family justice. Come hell or high water," said Moore.

We reached out to the city for a statement about the requests made by the attorney, but have not heard back.