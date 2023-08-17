MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 30 cases dropped all involving the five former Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.
It’s the announcement made on Thursday by District Attorney Steve Mulroy after he says his office reviewed around 100 cases total.
It all stems from cases that include these five former Memphis Police officers – Emmitt Martin, Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, and Demetrius Haley.
They’re the five men who are charged with killing Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on January 7.
Memphis attorney Brandon Hall says he’s represented some of the defendants in these dismissed cases.
“As soon as this case broke with Tyre Nichols and the officers names were released, that pretty much triggered a review of every case that came into my office,” said Hall.
Hall said since January, he’s represented a handful of defendants who also had encounters with the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit.
In some cases, he says they had an incident with the same five officers.
He said most of his clients were initially pulled over for things like tinted windows or busted taillights.
“These are stops where they've made their mind up that they're pulling this vehicle over and they're going to stop it," he said. "They're going to find a reason. So a lot of those result in drug arrests.”
When officers make arrests at the scene, they are later considered witnesses if and when the case goes to trial.
“If that case were to go to trial or to a preliminary hearing, that officer will be called as a witness to testify. At that point, the defense attorney, someone like myself would come in and we would cross-examine that officer and their credibility could be called into question,” said Hall.
Mulroy’s office says it reviewed about 100 cases total, and about a dozen cases had charges reduced on top of the more than 30 that were dismissed altogether.
