JACKSON, Tenn. - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced that Shoral Bounds has pled guilty to Embezzlement, according to a July 14 release.
Bounds, a former lead cashier for Clarksdale Public Utilities, was indicted and arrested for embezzlement in June of 2022. The guilty plea was recorded Friday in Judge Hunter Nowell’s courtroom.
Bounds embezzled customer utility payments and manipulated the computer system to show that her daily collections were less than she collected. Bounds was ordered to pay $115,981.33 in restitution and other court fees, White said.
“Thank you to the dedicated investigators who worked this matter for our office,” White said. “We will continue to send the message that there will be zero tolerance for theft of public funds in Mississippi.”
Bounds is now convicted felony offense and will never be able to handle public money again. Judge Nowell’s sentencing order will be filed with the Coahoma Circuit Clerk’s office for public inspection, according to the state auditor.
A $50,000 surety bond covers Bounds’s employment at the Clarksdale Public Utilities. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption.
Bounds will remain liable for the total amount of the demand in addition to criminal proceedings.
