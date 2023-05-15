MEMPHIS, Tenn. - If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
“Why would you get a new car if you can just keep the old car?” asked Mischa White, a proud owner of a 2009 Honda Fit.
“His name is Schmitty,” White said. “Ron de Schmidt, the Honda Fit. Schmitty for short.”
Like millions across the country, White does not want a car payment. That’s why she’s holding on to her Fit until the day “he” dies.
This new data from S&P Global Mobility found that the average car in the United States is 12.5 years old. Americans are choosing to keep their old clunkers – and pocket the cash they would otherwise spend on monthly payments.
“The market in general is a little bit - slowing down,” admitted Mohammed Taha, the part owner of City AutoMart on Summer Avenue in Memphis.
He told FOX13 that he is struggling to sell used cars because people are holding onto their old vehicles.
“We have a lot of bills and a lot of, you know, insurance involved,” he explained. “But we're trying to make it.”
Used car prices have dropped 1.7% from a month ago and 6.6% from a year ago, according to the Consumer Price Index.
However, this used vehicle value index shows that used cars are still considerably more expensive than before the pandemic.
Drivers like White aren’t concerned about the market – so long as “Schmitty” makes it to 15 years old.
“I want to keep him forever,” she said. “I love him. He's so great.”
