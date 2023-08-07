TENNESSEE - Despite gas prices rising for a third consecutive week, one study finds Tennessee ranked near the top of a comparative list of states with the least expensive fuel costs.
According to AAA, the average cost for fuel in the Volunteer State climbed 8 cents, on average, during the past week.
Tennessee is ranked at No. 6.
The state's average cost is now $3.46 per gallon - 36 cents higher than a month ago - but 17 cents less than a year ago, AAA determines.
Today’s national average of $3.82 is 29 cents more than a month ago, but 24 cents less than a year ago.
"We're still experiencing quite a bit of volatility in pump prices across the state. However, we are starting to see signs of stabilization in our state gas price average. Overnight, the state gas price average fell a penny," said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA - The Auto Club Group.
"We're also seeing improvements in refinery operations allowing gasoline stocks to increase."
The most expensive metro markets are Nashville ($3.55), Cleveland ($3.54) and Clarksville ($3.49)
The least expensive metro markets are Knoxville ($3.36), Johnson City ($3.37) and Morristown ($3.38).
AAA predicts that gasoline demand is also likely to decline as students head back to school, marking the end of a busy driving time frame.
However, it says drivers should still expect to see fluctuations in pump prices this week before they likely are to stabilize.
