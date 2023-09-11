MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A frightening night for a Memphis mother after one of her family members was arrested across state lines, according to authorities.
A woman called Memphis Police (MPD) to a store on Summer Avenue after a relative assaulted and stole her baby, MPD said.
The mother told police that her family member then drove off with the child.
Deputies with the Marshal County Sheriff's Office found that relative and another person at a home in Byhalia and recovered the child safely, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
The spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that those people will face charges in Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Sh** water': Whitehaven residents disturbed by water color
- Baby abducted from mother by family member in Memphis, arrested in Mississippi, deputies say
- Memphis Riverboats issues statement on woman reported missing during Mississippi River cruise
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives