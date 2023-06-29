MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Six years ago, Terry Davis of Whitehaven became “Back It Up Terry” during the fireworks show heard ‘round the world.
Davis made internet history when his wheelchair malfunctioned as he was parked next to an exploding firework on the Fourth of July.
Independence Day is right around the corner, and Davis has something special planned for the holiday celebration this year: He will be the special guest at the Fourth of July celebration in Pampa, Texas, a city near Amarillo.
“I don’t know if anyone is as excited as I am, but that’s right. Back it up Terry is going to be right here at Recreation Park in the City of Pampa, Texas,” Dustin Miller, community services director for the City of Pampa, Texas said in a video. “The only place in the United States that is going to have ‘Back It Up Terry’ for the Fourth of July.”
RELATED: 'Put it in reverse, Terry': Viral video star raising funds to buy new van
Terry Davis is set to be flown out for the event, where he will host meet and greets, appear in the parade and even light the main fireworks show.
Terry’s appearance will also support a good cause. As FOX13 told you two months ago, his wheelchair-accessible van is in disrepair and he needs a new one.
“I put it in the shop and the shop told me the van was very dangerous, that I could have an accident in it because it wasn’t up to par,” Davis told FOX13 in May.
The City of Pampa will sell “Back It Up Terry” T-shirts. A portion of those proceeds will go toward buying a new van.
If you want to support the man behind “Back It Up Terry” but can’t make it to Pampa, Davis’ family also partnered with a local store, Grind City Designs, to sell Fourth of July T-shirts in support of the new van as well.
His family has also organized a GoFundMe campaign.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors heated after fourth day without power and air conditioning
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- How Mid-South SNAP recipients can file for replacement funds if their food spoiled due to outages
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives