MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hundreds of kids can get free school supplies at a back-to-school bash in Lauderdale County.
It happens Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gates Community Center on Wardlow Street.
This is the fifth year a group of organizations has partnered to provide school supplies. They include Save the Children, St. Mark Baptist Church, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Upsilon Gamma Zeta Chapter, and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Nu Epsilon Sigma Chapter.
The group also gives away food and other essentials to help families in West Tennessee prepare for the start of school.
"Last year, we did 150 kids each receiving backpacks, supplies, food, hygiene products, and clothing," said organizer, Aretha Gaynor. "We have a DJ. Many different things all for the children. And it's all free for them to come and enjoy, have a good time and take some of that burden off of the children. I have been a single parent, and being a single parent, I know how hard it is. The need is there to get the burden off of the parents."
The group hopes to help at least 200 children stock up on the free school supplies this Saturday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Germantown's water issue could be resolved by Friday, city officials say
- Man missing for over a week found dead in southeast Memphis, police say
- Arson suspected in South Memphis house fire that killed MFD veteran, injured 3 other firefighters, officials say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives