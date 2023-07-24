MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Consumers are expected to spend record amounts for both back-to-school and back-to-college shopping this year, according to the annual survey released today by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.
Back-to-school spending is expected to reach an unparalleled $41.5 billion, up from $36.9 billion last year and the previous high of $37.1 billion in 2021.
Back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, about $20 billion more than last year’s record.
A survey found that 85% said they were waiting to get the bulk of related items when pricing deals unfold such sales-tax holidays.
That should ring a bell for Mid-South parents.
Both Tennessee and Mississippi's sales-tax free weekend for school shopping happens is this weekend (July 28-30 in Tennessee and July 28-29 in Mississippi), while Arkansas has its suspension the following weekend (Aug. 4-6).
“Back-to-class shopping is one of the most important consumer shopping occasions of the year. Our research for 2023 shows American consumers are eager to jumpstart their back-to-school and college purchases early,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Retailers have been preparing for months to ensure they are well stocked with essential items that families and students need for the school year.”
Since 2003, NRF has conducted a comprehensive survey on back-to-class shopping trends. This year’s research included 7,843 consumers and was fielded June 30-July 6 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.
Shopping in preparation for the first day of school is already well underway. As of early July, more than half (55%) of consumers who are buying for back-to-class said they have already started shopping.
This is on par with last year, but is up from 44% in 2019 and in line with the trend of consumers shopping earlier for major spending events. While consumers have started shopping early, as of early July, 85% said they still have at least half of their shopping left to do.
Families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $890.07 on back-to-school items this year, approximately $25 more than last year’s record of $864.35 and a new high.
This increase in expected spending is primarily driven by more demand for electronics, as 69% of back-to-school shoppers expect to buy electronics or other computer-related accessories this year, up from 65% last year and the highest in the survey’s history. Total spending on electronics is expected to reach a record $15.2 billion.
As in past years, the top electronics consumers plan to purchase are laptops (51%), tablets (36%) and calculators (29%).
College students and their families are expected to spend an average of $1,366.95 per person, up from $1,199.43 last year, and a new record from the previous record of $1,200.32 in 2021. Since 2019, back-to-college spending has nearly doubled.
43% of those who are spending more than last year said it is because they need more new items, up from 32% last year.
Another third (32%) attributed it to needing more big-ticket items, such as a computer, phone, calculator or dorm furnishings.
Spending on big-ticket items, such as electronics and furnishings as well as necessities like food, accounts for more than half of the increase in total back-to-college spending this year.
For all back-to-class shoppers, the top destinations are online, department stores and discount stores.
“Even though consumers plan to spend more on school and college-related items this year, they are still looking to find the best value and deals,” Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said.
“Consumers are stretching their dollars by comparing prices, considering off-brand or store-brand items, and are more likely to shop at discount stores than last year.”
Below are links for more information about the three Mid-South state's respective tax-free holiday weekends for school supply items.
Tennessee is July 28-31:
https://www.tn.gov/revenue/taxes/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday.html#:~:text=Tennessee's%20traditional%20sales%20tax%20holiday,Learn%20more.
Mississippi is July 28-30:
https://www.dor.ms.gov/sites/default/files/2023-07/2023%20Sales%20Tax%20Holiday.pdf
Arkansas is Aug. 4-6:
https://www.dfa.arkansas.gov/excise-tax/sales-and-use-tax/sales-tax-holiday#:~:text=Beginning%20at%2012%3A01%20a.m.,Instructional%20Materials%2C%20and%20Clothing%20free
