Cleaning crews, cafeteria workers making preparations ahead of first day of school in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Cleaning crews and cafeteria workers are making sure everything is ready to go at Douglass High School in North Memphis.
FOX13 found out that school, like all the others in the SCS system, is being readied for students coming back to school next week.
Anthony Owens, physical plant manager for Douglass High School, told FOX13 the cleaning process began as soon as the school year ended in May.
"Over the summer we have been going through a vigorous cleaning process, making the school's safe and clean for the children. We have scrubbed the floors and cleaned the walls from top to bottom," Owens said.
School officials said the air conditioning and heating units have been inspected thoroughly to make sure students are comfortable when they get back.
Cafeteria workers have been back stocking shelves and making sure everything is ready to go.
More food and drink options are being offered to students this year, including soy milk and more fruit and vegetables.
"We have it set up when they come in, they have water cups and we are going to do all we can to offer more water and more fruits," said Rhonda Humphrey, the school's nutrition supervisor.
