FOX13 investigates top 5 most dangerous school zones in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Schools are almost back in session and that means the return of flashing school zone signs.

William Jones does yard work outside Winridge Elementary.

"Cars, sometimes they make U-turns in the middle of the street," Jones said.

He said the school zone crossing near the school can be dangerous.

"They don't slow down," Jones said. "They don't respect school zones. Really don't respect anybody period. They just drive wild."

But just how dangerous is it?

FOX13 did some digging and discovered the top five school zone crashes in the Memphis area in 2018.

Winridge Elementary and Bell Forest Elementary- 8 crashes Central High School- 5 crashes Craigmont High School- 4 crashes Whitehaven High School and Whitehaven Elementary- 4 crashes Kate Bond Elementary- 3 crashes

Col. Keith Watson with the Memphis Police Department said it is imperative drivers adhere to the 25 miles per hour speed limit when the lights are flashing.

"That reduces the travel time or the breaking time that allows that vehicle to stop," Watson said. "So those vehicles and distracted driving between the two could either make the difference in those seconds that it takes a vehicle to come to a stop."

Violators in school zones can face fines anywhere from $50 to $200.

"Allow enough time to make it to your destination on time and safely, and we're asking you to stay alert and to not be distracted by different things that are in those motor vehicles," Watson said.

Memphis police said there are crossing guards working more than 200 posts across the city and they are recruiting more.

Anyone interested can apply through the city of Memphis.

