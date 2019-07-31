0 Local elementary school ditches traditional format for 'flexible seating' to increase engagement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. - Repeated studies have shown that sitting at the front of the classroom keeps students more engaged with teachers, and those students did better.

So, what if you made the front of the classroom all over the room so that every student would be engaged with the teacher?

FOX13’s Tom Dees Found a north Mississippi elementary school where that is the case.

At Mary Reid Elementary School in Potts Camp, Mississippi, there is no “front” of the classroom anymore. Teachers’ desks are no longer in classrooms because the teachers walk around instead.

Officials got rid of the traditional format and now allow more areas for the students to sit – it is called “flexible seating.”

Flexible seating hit the school in 2016. Assistant Principal Denita Mattox told FOX13 teachers set up the classrooms however they want – many teachers paying out-of-pocket or using refurbished items to decorate the room.

Different kinds of chairs and pillows are all over the room. School leaders said the results are higher grades, higher attendance, and more students who are excited about learning.

“I think flexible seating works because they are wobbling or sitting on the ground or leaning or standing. They are moving, and when they are moving their brain is engaged and they are more engaged in learning,” said Mattox.

Mattox said the changeup of seating arrangements and not using a traditional teacher’s desk has caused students to work together more because they are allowed to move around.

"It’s part of collaboration. The students can work together on assignments and it helps students be more comfortable and successful,” she said.

Teachers told FOX13 flexible seating is also being used in some DeSoto County schools.

