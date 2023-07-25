GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Traffic is backed up due to water crisis, according to the Germantown Police Department (GPD).

Drinkable water have been made available at Forest Hill Elementary on Forest Hill Irene at Poplar Pike.

Due to the high response in receiving drinkable water, traffic is extremely congested, police said.

GPD urges residents to use an alternate route if you are not picking up water and to not block intersections or railroad tracks.

GPD have multiple officers working to reduce traffic issues.