DESOTO, Miss. - The trash backed up for weeks. This is something one DeSoto County woman told FOX13 is happening to her and families like hers.
FOX13 spoke with some who live in the town of Nesbit and expressed frustration about garbage and recycling services.
One family even shared that it once took three weeks before their recycled materials were collected. Another household explained that trash often sits for days beyond the pickup date.
“I’ve sat my trash cans at the end of the road on a Monday, and I’ll come out here and it’s still there,” Waste Pro customer Kasey Eldred told us.
A notice sent out from the DeSoto County Government’s Facebook page this week said, quote:
"Waste Pro is having a difficult time collecting recycling and trash on time.”
The notice went on to explain that the company is asking for accommodations for the next few weeks.
“It’s frustrating, very frustrating,” Heather Moon of Nesbit told FOX13. “I think they need to be done with Waste Pro for sure. They’re terrible.”
Moon told FOX13 she and her husband Nate have experienced backup issues with Waste Pro for at least the past six months, explaining the company once took as long as three-weeks to pick up recycled materials from her home.
“It literally just piles up in my house.”
In an April 25 Facebook post, DeSoto County addressed frustrated customers, writing:
“After the county made numerous attempts for an answer, Waste Pro finally let the Office of Environmental Services know they will run last Friday’s recycle routes today.”
Another post made mention of incomplete garbage routes due to multiple breakdowns.
“Lately since their truck broke, which they got it fixed, so that’s not the issue now. It’s been constant ever since then, super inconvenient,” Moon said.
According to the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors, the county has signed a new contract with Waste Connections.
The contract with Waste Pro ends on September 30.
FOX13 is still awaiting a response from Waste Pro.
Meanwhile, Waste Connections will step in on October 1.
