BARTLETT, Tenn. - A Bartlett family with two growing boys.
That means you need a lot of food in the house.
They're struggling to save food inside their fridges, as we go into Day 4 of a lot of families without power.
A lot of families in the Mid-South share the Madisons' pain.
This family lost power on Sunday. It came back. Then, it went out again.
