BARTLETT, Tenn. - "Unbearable" heat - that’s what one Bartlett family said they had to endure heading into Day 8 with no power.
On Monday afternoon, the Noce family said the thermostat inside read 92 degrees.
FOX13 spoke to them as Danielle and Vinnie Noce were still waiting for power to be restored.
“You don’t wanna move, you don’t wanna eat, we’re spending money left and right just trying to sustain life,” said Danielle Noce.
She said they resorted to buying a kiddie pool for their 5-year-old son, Enzo, to play in and stay cool.
“I got a squid, I got a Cyborg,” said Enzo, showing off his toys.
According to his parents, the power first went off last Saturday.
“It was off from Sunday to Saturday, came on for about 45 minutes," Danielle said. "We kind of scrambled really quick and tried to do the best we can and then it went off again.”
Since then, they say they’ve gotten two small generators to keep the essentials going, but it’s not cheap.
“The heat index has just been unbearable,” said Danielle. “We’re doing the best we can.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- 14-year-old boy shot in the eye with fireworks, may lose vision
- Almost 10K MLGW customers without power; may last 'several days,' MLGW says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives