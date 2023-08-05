MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The basketball tournament set to honor Tyre Nichols has been cancelled, according to his brother.
The tournament was made through the Tyre Nichols Foundation and was to give back to kids, ages 10-17.
There was supposed to be a backpack giveaway.
Nichols' brother told FOX13 on Sunday morning that the tournament was canceled because of lack of participation.
A basketball tournament in honor of Tyre Nichols, it’s the latest effort made by his family and their foundation to keep his name and legacy alive.
Nichols' brother said that all refunds have been made to everyone who donated.
