MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A refreshing weekend of sunshine instead of traditional rain helped a packed crowd enjoy the Beale Street Music Festival, which returned to the banks of the Mississippi River after four years.
However, the concertgoers Downtown left organizers with the task of evaluating any notable physical damage to the park.
Any repairs will be now added to the expected completion of improvements to Tom Lee Park, when the Memphis in May International Festival concludes.
That's according to information released from the Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP), the organization overseeing Tom Lee Park's multi-million renovation work that started more than a year ago.
What exactly was damaged is information expected to be released from MRPP.
Sections of the park were fenced off for three more months of construction to the music festival. Preparation for it included putting up three major stages, operations facilities, restrooms and food and drink vendors space for the flow of attendees.
The park’s grand opening will be Sept. 2-3 on Labor Day weekend and will be marked by a spectacular community celebration.
