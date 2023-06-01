MEMPHIS, Tenn. - When it opened on Beale Street in 1997, Hard Rock Cafe represented another status symbol wanting to establish a presence to the then-emerging tourism spot in Downtown Memphis.
Now it will be closing its doors at 126 Beale at the corner of 2nd Street.
The TN Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development got word that the Memphis Hard Rock Cafe, which has been in two locations along Beale, is closing July 30.
The closing will affect 52 employees, the report says.
