MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "When I got there, he was slunched over on the wall with his head bashed in almost looking like Tyre Nichols and that's something you don't want to experience as a mother," said Theresa Roberson.
Her son Quentin was found down the street from Orchid Club on Beale Street with two black eyes, a fractured jaw and nose and bruises and cuts across his face and swollen lips.
It was a tragic start to Mother's Day for Theresa Roberson.
"I got a phone call around 4:30 yesterday morning and thinking it was a Mother's Day wish. But, it was my son screaming. Just him screaming, 'Help!'" Roberson said.
Quentin was reportedly seen at the Orchid Club the night before, though witness reports to police vary on what may have happened at the club.
One witness told police that Quentin was dancing in the club when a security guard known as "PU" snatched him and began punching him in the face.
Another person told police that Quentin swung at "PU" first.
In a third statement, the club's manager told police that, though she was not at the club at the time, she heard Quentin was trying to fight someone and "PU" tried to stop it when Quentin swung at him.
Either way, the security guard known as "PU" was not at the scene when police arrived.
But, there were witnesses to Quentin's beating, according to his sister.
"There was a crowd that was just standing around and they basically just watched him while these three security guards brutally beat him," Quentin's sister Tyler Rhyan told FOX13.
According to police, the club's manager told authorities that "PU" does not work at the club but sometimes helps to maintain control of the crowd there.
FOX13 has reached out to the manager of the Orchid Club for statement. At the time this article was published, she has not gotten back to us.
No one has been arrested in connection to this.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Child dead after shooting near Walker Homes neighborhood, police say
- Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives